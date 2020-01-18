HORSE CAVE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky Down Under is donating half of its January proceeds to the Australia Zoo, and hundreds of people are showing up in support.
It is an experience unlike any other.
"You can just come in here and pet the kangaroos and feed them," young visitor Liam Slack said.
"I never knew kangaroos were so soft and this is amazing," visitor Shelby Keller said.
Kentucky Down Under said it is seeing more visitors than usual this time of year, and there is a reason why.
"I saw that they were donating some of their proceeds to the Australian wildfires so we decided to be nice people and adventure buddies, " Keller said.
People across the world are feeling compelled to help victims of Australia's deadly wildfires.
"Just heartbreaking. I just felt for those people, and just how devastating to lose so much," visitor Jessica Slack said.
"It makes me really sad because all animals deserve to have a safe place to live and the fact that they don't right now is just really heartbreaking," Keller said.
Kentucky Down Under General Manager Mick McGill says the devastation in Australia hits very close to home because it is home.
"People I know have lost their houses," McGill said.
This Australian native is also hurting for the wildlife there.
"There are so many species that are so strictly native to Australia, which makes Australia so unique that when the ecosystem is basically collapsing around itself those animals will perish," McGill said.
According to a University of Sydney study, more than one billion animals have died in the fires including koalas, wallabies and kangaroos.
"It's been impossible to watch," McGill said.
The Australia Zoo reports it has rescued more than 90,000 animals, many of them injured in the wildfires.
Kentucky Down Under said it is planning to meet with those at the Australia Zoo after money is raised. For those visiting to help out, McGill wants them to leave Kentucky Down Under with new knowledge.
"I want you to come see these animals and realize that are literally burning right now. These are the animals that are dying by the hundreds of millions," McGill said. "I want you to actually see what it is we are trying to protect."
