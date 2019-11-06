Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) - Education leaders from around the state stood behind projected Gov.-elect Andy Beshear Wednesday morning as he claimed victory.
As Beshear addressed the media in his news conference, he touted his dedication to public education and pension reform, much as he had done throughout the campaign, which also focused on healthcare and creating jobs.
"There is so much that (projected Lt. Gov.-elect) Jacqueline (Coleman) and I ran on, from public education, to pensions, to healthcare, to jobs," he said.
Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim stood behind Beshear with other educators. McKim is one of many who credits teachers for Beshear's projected win over incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin.
"There's no question without teachers the result would've been different," McKim said, citing Beshear's lead of about 5,000 votes. "We have tens of thousands of teachers who went to bat for their kids by supporting the education governor, Beshear. That made the difference."
Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell agreed.
"Educators made the difference in this election," Campbell told WDRB.
The education leaders said they also believe teachers contributed to a higher-than-expected voter turnout.
"I have never seen (educators') engagement be so high," Campbell said. "It's amazing the work that's been going on all across the state, and our members were just empowered."
The Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State had projected that 31% of registered voters would turn out. Unofficially, turnout was 42%, the office said.
Both McKim and Campbell said they look forward to that and called Beshear's projected win "a new day" for public education. They said they expect the new governor to replace the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis.
"The war on public education ends," McKim said, "and I think this state and local school districts become partners again."