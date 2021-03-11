LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to those 16 and older who have underlying conditions starting Monday, health officials announced Thursday.
“1C is now expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports 'are' or 'might be' at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Those conditions are obesity, pregnancy, diabetes and down syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Smoking is not among the state’s covered conditions, Stack said.
"At the pace we anticipate getting the vaccine, we will move very quickly now going forward. that's why we were able to expand the eligibility next Monday," Stack said. "As we get into April and May, it will move very quickly."
Visitation at nursing homes is also being expanded, said Adam Mather, inspector general for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved a proposal for about $6.7 million to be used for a smart entry screening system at Medicare-certified nursing homes, Mather said. Kentucky will be the first to implement the contactless devices and vaccine tracking, intended to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, the state said.
“The sensors will be placed at key points of entry to safeguard the 22,450 residents living in these facilities,” Mather said.
He said the facilities will ease restrictions beginning Monday.
Meanwhile, the rate of positive tests edged up slightly to 3.95%, with 1,211 new cases of the disease reported in the state and 36 deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference on Thursday.
