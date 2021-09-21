LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attendees of Louder Than Life, a musical festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center, will notice some changes this year.
The Kentucky Exposition Center has been working with festival organizers since 2019 to make improvements to the grounds for a better fan experience.
While the annual music festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Venues started moving dirt. Crews added more drainage and more grass to the area known as the Highland Festival Grounds.
Festivalgoers will have more space to spread out this year, and spend less time standing on pavement during a concert.
"We've got acres of sodden land and seeded land," Ian Cox, Kentucky Venues spokesperson, said. "You're going to see a much larger property. Sixty-three football fields worth of dirt were excavated from over here and brought to other parts of our property needing it."
Louder Than Life starts Thursday, and continues through Sunday.
