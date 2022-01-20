LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The front doors at Valu Market on Bardstown Road have signs taped up for customers to read as they enter the building: “Because of supply chain issues, some items may be unavailable. Items will be restocked as they become available."
“Yeah, it gets frustrating,” said Mike Whitaker, a manager at the grocery store. “I've been doing this since 1982. I ain't seen nothing as bad as it has been the last couple years.”
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said as a result of the issues, both consumers and farmers are facing higher prices.
Going into 2022, Quarles said farmers are facing several big issues impacting the cost of production.
“We do not have enough spare parts, finding new equipment or used equipment is becoming harder to find,” he said.
Quarles added that the fertilizer famers use is expected to cost 200-300% more, and January is when a lot of farmers decide how much crop to plant.
“This is making that process even harder because they're not even sure if there's going to be enough fertilizer for certain crops,” he said.
The situation for meat and dairy isn't much better.
“We're seeing a 10% increase in the cost of beef, 11% increase in the price of eggs and bacon is up 18% from just one year ago,” Quarles said.
He's pointing his finger at inflation and the way it's been handled.
“I'm very frustrated because it's my belief that the president and the governor have done nothing of substance to help control inflation,” he said.
In the meantime, Valu Market said it often has to work around only getting about 50% of the orders it places.
“A lot of it is the shortage of not enough people working or short of the product," Whitaker said. "And like I said, COVID is thrown in there with it a lot."
Agriculture economists think the supply chain issues will continue for at least another year.
