LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ringing in the New Year, flea market style.
The Kentucky Flea Market is holding their New Year's Spectacular this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The market features more than 1,000 booths with crafts, antiques, collectibles, furniture and more for sale. Over 300 antique and collectible booths will be set up in the Antique Pavilion portion.
Sellers come from all over the country to show off their goods.
"When you have shows like this, it's a good meeting point for everybody, you know. You exchange stuff, stuff goes back to different places, we all deal in different things, we've all got our own niche," Wilson Miller said.
The New Year's Spectacular is one of the largest flea markets held at the Expo Center each year.
It runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center's West Wing/Antique Pavilion.
Admission is free and parking costs $10, but you can get $5 cash back with any purchase at the market. For more information head to the Kentucky Flea Market's website by clicking here.
