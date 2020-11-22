LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grieving the loss of a loved one can be even more difficult with social distancing and other restrictions to consider.
Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said social gatherings, like weddings and funerals, can have no more than 25 people in attendance.
Kyle O'Bryan, manager of Owen Funeral Homes, says he supports the governor's decision.
"Last week, the services we had, 50% of those were COVID," O'Bryan said. "We have seen the side of the coin where COVID has directly affected these families and we want to do everything we can in order to protect not only ourselves, our families, but also those in our community."
Gayle Anderson Yates, with Fern Creek Funeral Homes, shares that same sentiment. She says to adhere to the restrictions, the funeral home has had to get creative by hosting drive-by visitations and holding services virtually.
"I think families have to remember that there are lots of ways to say goodbye," Yates said. "And remember that you can always do a celebration of life and do more of a ceremony at a later time."
Anthony Oxendine, the owner of Spring Valley Funeral Home, agrees the virus is something to be taken seriously, but is against limiting in-person services to 25 people.
"Twenty-five people is not even the immediate family. So how do we choose, and say you can't come see your grandson. You can't come see your nephew," Oxendine said.
Oxendine says the pandemic and the death goes beyond the virus.
"I've been in business for 47 years. I have never experienced homicide rates at the rate we're at today. At Spring Valley we have done over 100 funerals related to homicides throughout the area," Oxendine said. "Children don't have schools to go to. They have no activities to go to so they are getting into things on the streets that is not a good fit for them."
Beshear has said the latest restrictions put in place will go through Dec. 13.
