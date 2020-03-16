Andy Beshear Newser - 3-12-20

Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky on March 12, 2020. The first-term governor has given daily briefings since the novel coronavirus struck the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all childcare centers to close by the end of business on Friday, March 20.

Beshear issued the order in a news conference Monday. All public school districts across the state are currently closed. 

To view a list of school closings click here, or click here to view a list of business closings. If you have an organization or event to add, please email the information, dates and contact information to webteam@wdrb.com

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

 

 
 

Tags