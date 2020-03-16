LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all childcare centers to close by the end of business on Friday, March 20.
Beshear issued the order in a news conference Monday. All public school districts across the state are currently closed.
Beshear is asking child care centers to close by the end of business on Friday.— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) March 16, 2020
