SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new dashboard on Kentucky's COVID-19 website shows the percentage of people vaccinated in each of the state's 120 counties.
Woodford County has the highest percentage of its county population vaccinated, with nearly 55%. Jefferson County is in the state's top five, with 44% of the county population vaccinated.
Spencer County is included in the state's five counties with the lowest percentage vaccinated, with 17%.
"To our top-five counties, good job. Keep it up. There is still so much more to do," Gov. Andy Beshear during his Monday COVID-19 update. "To our bottom-five counties, just let's work harder. We want everybody to be protected out there, and let me say, the local health departments in these areas are working hard."
The North Central District Health Department covers Henry, Shelby, Spencer, and Trimble counties. Within those counties, there is a wide range of the percentage of county population vaccinated.
For example, Henry County shows around 38% of county population vaccinated, more than double while Spencer County's percentage.
"Our counties look very different," said Roanya Rice, public health director for the North Central District Health Department. "They're all provided the same opportunity as it relates to vaccines."
Rice said the North Central District ran a centralized vaccine clinic in Shelby County for the district, but beginning this week, local health departments will provide vaccines for individuals who live or work in Shelby, Henry, Spencer and Trimble counties.
"As a public health leader, I say get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated," Rice said.
She said at a recent clinic in Spencer County, around 16 people came to get a shot, and health officials were prepared to administer more than 100 doses that day.
Rice said she believes there are several factors as to why Spencer County is at less than 20% for percentage of county population vaccinated.
"Some of it is vaccine hesitancy," she said. "I think some of it is misinformation — or lack of correct information — and some of it is I think some folks have decided they don't want the vaccine for whatever reason."
She said the North Central District plans to work on surveying to get a better understanding of what's preventing some people from getting vaccinated.
The North Central District Health Department is hosting a special outreach vaccination clinic in Spencer County in hopes of getting more people vaccinated. Rice said the district will offer a choice between the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with no appointment needed.
The clinic will be May 20 from 3-6 p.m. at the Spencer County EMS building on Spears Drive in Taylorsville. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The health department in Bullitt County is also hosting a vaccine clinic soon. This one will be May 6, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To make an appointment, click here.
According to dashboard, about 30% of Bullitt County's population is vaccinated.
For more information on how to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky or in Indiana, click here.
