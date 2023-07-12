LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is extending its adoption hours this summer for "happy hour."
It serves as a chance for potential adopters to find their perfect match.
All summer long, the main campus will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.
The nonprofit said summer is the busiest time of year and hopes the extended hours will increase visits.
The goal is to give people more time to meet and adopt shelter animals. Many adult dogs at KHS are available to foster first, allowing adopters a two-week trial before finalizing an adoption.
"We have so many animals in the shelter that will make wonderful family pets, so we're giving the community more time after work to meet them and — we hope — give them forever homes," Sara Rehfeld, KHS Shelter Operations director, said in a news release.
Adoption fees are also being waived for cats ages one and up all summer.
For more information about adoption and to look at adoptable animals, click here.
For information about fostering, click here.
KHS' Main Campus is located at 241 Steedly Drive in Louisville. It's open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. KHS Said adoptions are processed until 30 minutes before closing.
