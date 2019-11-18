LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana are both introducing new programs to help teenagers quit smoking or vaping.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Kentucky just launched a program called "My Life, My Quit."
Teens can call or text a toll-free number to be connected with a quit coach.
Each teen can get five personalized sessions to learn how to cope with stress, address symptoms of withdrawal and navigate social situations.
The toll-free number is 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
"The teen quit experience is very different from the adult experience," Thomas Ylioja, Ph.D., clinical director of Health Initiatives at National Jewish Health, said in a statement. "This program allows us to meet teens where they are, communicate with them via channels they are comfortable with, and to support them through their quit journey."
Indiana has also announced a campaign called "Behind the Haze" to teach teens about the health risks of vaping and to provide resources for those who want to quit. The campaign is part of a broader, $2 million effort to to reduce vaping among Indiana youth.
"The speed at which vaping is increasing among youth is alarming, and we must protect children from a lifetime of nicotine addiction," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "These efforts will help curb youth vaping, educate the public on health risks and provide resources to help people who want to quit."
