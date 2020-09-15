LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky jail is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, and one of its inmates said the jail is to blame.
Chris Murphy, an inmate in the Allen County Jail, said he is in a cell mixed with people who've both tested positive and negative.
Murphy has stage four cirrhosis and recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"My chest is hurting, and I've been throwing up," he said. "I have not eaten in for about three days."
According a report, the jail has 22 active cases, including one staff member.
Murphy has been in and out of jail the past few years and is currently behind bars for violating parole. Several officials at a rehab facility have signed a letter to a judge requesting his release.
"I have a place to go where I can quarantine, and they're not working to let us out," Murphy said. "They're just letting it spread."
The Allen County jailer said they are doing what is asked when it comes to protocol. He said they are meeting with the health department and government officials to combat the outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.