LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With fall just around the corner, that means Kentucky Kingdom will be close at the end of September for the year.
Kentucky Kingdom is offering free admission to "hometown heroes" and their friends and family Sept. 11-12. Each person who qualifies can bring up to six guests with them to the amusement park and Hurricane Bay.
Here's who qualifies:
- First Responders (police officers, sheriffs, state troopers, corrections officers, federal officers, firefighters (career & volunteer), EMT, paramedics, 911 dispatchers).
- Military (active duty, reserves, veterans, national guard, retirees)
- Healthcare Professionals (doctors, nurses, hospital workers)
Each qualifying guest will need to bring their organization ID to the front gate in order to receive free admission.
