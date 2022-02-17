LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to make charitable bail illegal.
The recent case of 21-year-old Quintez Brown, who was released from jail Wednesday after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond, has added fuel to the debate.
Brown is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.
"He has absolutely no business being out of jail right now," Rep. Jason Nemes, R-33, said.
Nemes is one of the sponsors of House Bill 313, which, if passed, would outlaw services provided by groups like the Louisville Community Bail Fund.
Some organizations are pushing back against the measure.
The bill was filed at the beginning of the legislative session before the incident at Greenberg's campaign headquarters and the arrest of Brown.
Nemes said he expects the bill to move through the House next week. It will head to the Senate after that.
