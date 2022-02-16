LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Community Bail Fund posted the $100,000 bond for the man charged with opening fire at a Louisville mayoral candidate's office Monday morning.
Quintez Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly firing shots inside the campaign office of Craig Greenberg.
At his arraignment Monday, Judge Annette Karem raised Brown's bond from $75,000 to $100,000 and said if bond was posted, Brown would be released to home incarceration. Attorney Rob Eggert said in court that he planned to have a psychiatric evaluation for Brown, whom he said has "serious mental issues."
Surrounded by loved ones, Brown left Louisville Metro Corrections just before 8 p.m. Wednesday after getting his ankle monitor at the HIP office.
Loved ones surround Brown leaving the Hall of Justice: pic.twitter.com/C1hL9ujy7s— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) February 17, 2022
He was arrested Monday soon after police said he used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's campaign office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue. Police said they have not determined a motive, but it appears Brown acted alone.
No one in Greenberg's campaign office was injured, but he was grazed by a bullet that left a hole in the sweater he was wearing.
Brown is a an independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, and he has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center. Brown worked as an intern at the Courier Journal in 2021 and was a frequent contributor to the opinion page.
In the summer of 2021, Brown went missing for 11 days. After he was found, no information was released by police about where Brown had been, but his parents released a statement asking for privacy while the family tended to Brown's "physical, mental and spiritual health."
The Louisville Community Bail Project collects donations to combat the financial barriers for people "who find themselves against the criminal justice system." Its website said, "Cash bail is one of the aspects of the criminal justice system that keeps communities wrapped up in systemic slavery and in debt. The need to end cash bail is not new."
In Frankfort, the State House is considering a bill to make charitable bail illegal in Kentucky, but some organizations are pushing against it. House Bill 313 was introduced in January by Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, and Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville. If passed, the bill would outlaw services provided by groups like the Louisville Community Bail Fund.
This story may be updated.
