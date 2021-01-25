LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers said the state’s thoroughbred industry will be crippled if the General Assembly does not legalize historical racing, and one prominent state senator said “calamity” would result if the legislature does not act.
“If it doesn't pass, three racetracks will immediately close,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said.
Thayer identified the tracks as Turfway Park in northern Kentucky, Kentucky Downs south of Bowling Green and Ellis Park in in Henderson.
The three tracks have not responded to a request for comment.
Keeneland announced over the weekend it is temporarily closing its Red Mile historical racing venue after the state Supreme Court declined to revisit its decision that the slot-like machines do not qualify as pari-mutuel racing and are illegal.
In a statement, the track said, “We have confidence the Kentucky legislature will continue its efforts to protect jobs and state revenue generated by historical horse racing.”
Lawmkers said the issue will be addressed when the session resumes next week.
“It's become increasingly important that the legislature show its commitment to supporting our signature industry,” said Thayer, a Georgetown Republican.
Rep. Adam Koenig of Erlanger agreed. He chairs the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee that would likely have to approve any historical horse racing bill.
“It's important that we accomplish this for those jobs for the revenue to the state," he said. "It will put a hole in the budget if we don't accomplish this."
Kentucky racetracks have opened six of these historical racing venues, including Churchill Downs' Derby City Gaming. They have generated hundreds of millions of dollars used to increase purses for traditional races and to shore up the state's thoroughbred industry.
“It reinforces the importance of getting this done and making sure that we can right this wrong,” Koenig said.
The Family Foundation of Kentucky, which filed the original lawsuit challenging historical racing, said it will continue the fight in the legislature.
“We will continue to oppose casino gambling that rips off Kentucky families,” Executive Director Kent Ostrander said.
Ostrander is not only calling on the historical racing venues to close now but to go a step further and refund money to customers.
“They need to start making plans to return the money that they have unlawfully and illegally taken from their patrons,” Ostrander said.
Both Koenig and Thayer said they expect any legislation to protect historical racing from lawsuits filed by those who may have lost money.
“I would say it would be taken care of if the legislation passes, and it's signed into law by Gov. Beshear,” Thayer said.
Beshear has said he does support legalizing historical racing.
Derby City Gaming said it plans to remain open but said it is working on a legislative solution.
Koenig said, for now, he does not expect other historical racing facilities to follow Keeneland’s lead.
“Right now, I don't think there's anyone else who is doing it immediately,” he said. “But that might change.”
