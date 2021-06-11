LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A legislator is pushing to ban vaccine passports in Kentucky.
State Rep. Brandon Reed pre-filed Bill Request 65, a bill intended to prevent government agencies, schools and businesses from demanding proof of vaccination from customers or students.
The Republican representative for District 24 said in a news release that no one should be required to release their personal medical information.
"While the Biden administration says it has no plans to require vaccine passports, we want to send a clear message that Kentuckians will not accept this kind of government overreach," Reed said.
There is an exemption for hospitals, doctors and other healthcare providers. The measure does not restrict screening protocols.
State lawmakers will consider the bill during next year's legislative session.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.