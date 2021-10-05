LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of Kentucky's students, and Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is going across the state in hopes of finding a solution.
Coleman met with several Jefferson County Public Schools students Tuesday during her latest mental health action summit. She is hosting 10 across the commonwealth.
"Our goal is to hear from students directly ... to give them a seat at the table ... to elevate their voices so that they can help us understand the challenges they face," she said.
She'll take potential solutions from the meetings and present them to lawmakers during the next General Assembly in Frankfort.
