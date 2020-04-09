LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery officials said they have seen an increase in scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the scammers contact players via email or phone and tell them they've won a large cash prize from the Kentucky Lottery. In one scam, players are asked to prepay taxes on their "prize" via gift cards or online accounts. In another scam, players are asked to give information about their bank accounts so they be can wired the "prize." Once the scammers gain that information, they steal money in the account, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, a lottery retailer in Edmonson County received a call from scammer that someone at the store had won a $3 million dollar prize.
Kentucky Lottery spokesman Chip Polston said such scams typically arise around record-breaking jackpots.
“Trying to steal money from someone during a global pandemic when many people are very concerned about their finances is a new low, even for these scumbags," he said.
Polston said to keep in mind that when you purchase a lottery ticket, you do not give the retailer your email or phone number, and if you are contacted by a scammer, call the Kentucky Attorney General's office.
