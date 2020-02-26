EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is a facing a slew of sex abuse charges after at least four people said he sexually abused them as children nearly 20 years ago.
David Combs, 49, is charged with 12 counts of sodomy and three counts of sexual abuse. Police said the charges stem from the abuse of four children between 2001 and 2005.
According to Eminence Police Detective John Dudinskie, a woman came forward and claimed that she was sexually abused by Combs when he babysat her between 2001 and 2003. Dudinskie said that victim lead investigators to three other potential victims that shared similar stories of abuse by Combs.
"They all stated what happened to them, and their statements all dovetailed off the original person's story," Dudinskie said in an interview Wednesday. "These victims had had no contact since this time, and their stories all seem to line up."
One victim, a man, told investigators that Combs sodomized him multiple times from the time he was 4 years old to the time he was 9 years old. A second victim said they witnessed at least one time when this happened to the male.
According to Dudinskie, the victim came forward with the accusations in 2005 to Kentucky State Police, but the case never went forward.
"He had told his parents at that time who contacted Kentucky State Police," Dudinskie said. "The victim told me at that time he got a little bit afraid after he reported it and told state police a different story."
The investigation was closed.
The victim, a family member of Combs, said she came forward after seeing a video chat of Combs showing that he was babysitting two young girls.
"The victim stated that she had to come forward in order to protect anybody else down the road," Dudinskie said.
Combs was already being held at the Oldham County Detention Center on a DUI charge when he was charged with the sex crimes.
Detectives interviewed Combs at the jail.
"He confessed to part of it," Dudinskie said. "A lot of his statement was, 'Well, I think I remember but it's foggy,' or 'I think it's foggy because I was drinking a lot.' But finally, we got to the point where he decided 'I'm just going to tell.'"
Dudinskie said Combs admitted to some of the sex abuse but not all.
Two victims told detectives that Dudinskie threatened them with a knife if they told anyone.
Dudinskie is being held at the Oldham County jail because Henry County does not have a jail of its own. He's due in court next month. Detectives are not ruling out the possibility of more charges, because the alleged victims only said it happened through 2005.
"From 2005 to 2020, what was going on?" Dudinskie said. "I have that question in the back of my head."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.