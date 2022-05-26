RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven law enforcement officers — four who are from our area — had their names added to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument on Thursday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, along with several other officials, marked the somber day in Richmond.
The seven officers lost their lives in the line of duty last year.
Lt. Andrew Rodman of the Louisville Metro Police Department, whose brother, Nick Rodman, was killed in the line of duty in 2017, spoke at Thursday's ceremony.
"If I could give some advice to anyone who is hurting right now, it would be, let yourself grieve, let yourself cry, let yourself scream into a pillow, let yourself find your path, let yourself talk about your loved one and to let yourself find a way to live your life," he said. "Moving forward is not forgetting your loved one, it's honoring them by living a life they'd be proud of."
The officers killed in the line of duty include:
- LMPD Officer Hassan Hassan
- LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim
- Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Brandon Shirley
- Breckinridge County Sheriff's Deputy Wagner Baskett Jr.
- Georgetown Police Lt. Gary W. Crump II
- Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Oliver Little
- Graves County Deputy Jailer Robert T. Daniel
