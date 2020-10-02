LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $1 million federal grant to prevent child trafficking and provide support to survivors.
The three-year grant will go to the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), hoping to help youth across the state.
"It's really important, because you really need specialized training to talk to an individual that may not even think, in some instances, that they are a victim," Beshear said during a news conference Thursday.
Kentucky is one of only four states to receive the grant.
Local nonprofits dedicated to stopping and preventing child abuse say funds like these are greatly needed.
"These are real children, real lives, and we have got to to better as a state," said Pam Darnall, president and CEO of Family and Children's Place. "The most recent report that came out about two years ago ranked Kentucky No. 1 in the rate of child abuse in our state and Indiana as No. 2."
Family and Children's Place has five service areas, one being the child advocacy center, focused on helping survivors of sexual abuse.
"Last year, we saw over 1,000 children just in that one service, which was the most seen at any child advocacy center across our state," Darnall said. "Child abuse, human trafficking happens across all socioeconomic levels. It happens in every community, it happens in every state and in our nation."
She said that includes right here in Jefferson County.
Darnall said the number of child abuse reports in Kentucky has dropped during the pandemic. That concerns her, because she fears it the abuse is still going on.
"We just know that there are more children who are being hurt, but they don't have the outlet. They don't have that safety net to tell what's happening," she said, noting that a majority of reports usually come from schools.
Sonja Grey, executive director of Exploited Children's Help Organization (ECHO), has similar worries.
"One of our biggest concerns in just the nature of kids being in isolated situations," she said.
Grey also brought up concerns about "digital dangers" and said kids need to be careful about what they do online and who they talk to. She said ECHO is usually able to go into schools and educate children about these concerns, but with the pandemic, that's not happening.
"We work with many community partners that provide post services for children, but I think it's so important for us to invest into prevention," Grey said.
She was glad to hear about the funds for DCBS.
"The long-term effect, we will not see it immediately," Grey said. "But the long-term effect, we hope is that if we do put money toward prevention -- prevention for child abuse and sexual education -- that we will see more healthy and safe children in our city and in our state."
On Oct. 8, Family and Children's Place is hosting a free, virtual event called "Gathered: A Virtual Dinner Party."
The organization is asking community members to join its livestream at 8 p.m. to hear from story of an abuse survivor helped by the child advocacy center. Click here to learn more about the event.
Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state. If you suspect child abuse, call 1-877-KY-Safe1. To report an internet crime, call 1-800-the-lost.
