LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 1,795 new COVID-19 cases on Election Day as the virus continues to surge across the state, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning," Beshear said in a news release Tuesday. "We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it."
According to a report by Kentucky Public Health, 17,272 Kentuckians under the age of 19 years old have been diagnosed with the respiratory virus since March. The percentage of children who were diagnosed with the virus recently was not immediately available. Only one child who was under 9 years old has died from the virus in the state.
Beshear also reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,503 since March. The victims include four women in Jefferson County — ages 86, 91, 92 and 94 — and a 59-year-old man from Jefferson County.
On Tuesday, 414 of the new cases came from Jefferson County, with Fayette County coming in second with 107 cases, according to a report by Kentucky Public Health.
The state's positivity rate stood at 6.24%, which is the highest level it has reached since June, Beshear said.
As of Tuesday 1,037 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the respiratory virus, with 259 of those patients in intensive care units and 116 on ventilators. At least 19,043 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
