LOUISVLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the delta variant has sparked waves of new cases in Kentucky, 2,961 Kentuckians were diagnosed with the respiratory virus on Wednesday.
The majority of the new cases were out of Jefferson County, with Fayette, Hardin and Daviess counties with the next highest amount of cases.
The state also reported 14 more virus-related deaths Wednesday and a positivity rate of 11.22%.
Virus-related hospitalizations are escalating at an “alarming” rate, the governor said. On Wednesday, 1,251 Kentuckians were hospitalized, with 339 patients in the ICU, 168 of which were on a ventilator.
The rises in cases Wednesday coincides with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announcing he is taking Gov. Andy Beshear to the Supreme Court over his mask mandate for schools.
Wednesday afternoon, Cameron called the mandate an "unlawful exercise of power" and called on the Supreme Court to "require the governor to follow the law."
