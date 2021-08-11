LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is taking Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order mandating masks in schools amid a COVID-19 surge to the Supreme Court.
Daniel Cameron's office said it received a copy of Beshear's executive order on Tuesday evening and that it was being actively reviewed.
We received a copy of the Governor’s order mandating masks for schools and childcare centers shortly before 5:00pm today and are actively reviewing it. (1/3)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 11, 2021
"As Kentucky's chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic," Cameron said. "This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts."
Wednesday afternoon, Cameron called the mandate an "unlawful exercise of power" and called on the Supreme Court to "require the governor to follow the law."
In a news release, Cameron argues Beshear's order "disregards the laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 session and violates a Boone Circuit Court injunction."
That injunction against the governor, Cameron said, says "he must follow the laws passed by the General Assembly," which he "directly ignored" in his executive order on Tuesday.
"The governor does not have to choose between following the science and following the law," Cameron said. "The two can and should work together."
Cameron also argues Beshear needs to "do what the law requires" and work with the General Assembly if he feels "the science requires a statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers" in order to put necessary precautions in place.
This comes as the Delta variant sparks waves of new cases in Kentucky. Beshear reported 2,500 virus cases on Tuesday. Virus-related hospitalizations are surging at an "alarming" rate, he said during a press briefing from the Capitol on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court will now review Cameron's arguments, which can be read in full by clicking here.
This isn't the first time the attorney general has taken one of Gov. Beshear's executive orders to the Supreme Court.
Last August, Cameron filed a brief in the Supreme Court challenging Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders, arguing they "disregarded the constitutionally mandated separation of powers, which strictly prohibits a Governor from exercising legislative power." The challenge came after Cameron called on a judge to block the governor from enforcing any coronavirus orders in the state.
Beshear ultimately won the court battle over whether he wielded constitutional authority to impose virus-related mandates. The high court is reviewing new GOP-backed laws meant to rein in those executive powers.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many of Beshear's executive orders and mandates have faced lawsuits, challenges in court and the occasional protest, as well as unsuccessful impeachment petitions from a group of Kentuckians.
This story may be updated.
