LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has again required universal masking in public and private schools amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the more infectious delta variant.
Beshear announced the new executive order, which will last 30 days and cover preschool and childcare facilities for those 2 and older, during a Tuesday news conference.
His order could be renewed based on COVID-19 conditions, and he could reinstate his indoor mask mandate, which was in effect during the previous school year, if warranted, he said.
"This is how we make sure we protect our children, but this is also how we make sure that they stay in school," Beshear said.
Beshear, who also announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky, had issued a new mask requirement for state government buildings effective July 29 and previously recommended that schools consider universal masking policies for the 2021-22 school year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended requiring masks in schools for those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine — with some caveats for universal masking — while the American Academy of Pediatrics supported requiring masks for everyone inside schools.
Beshear's directive comes a day before school districts like Jefferson County Public Schools begin the 2021-22 school year.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to require masks regardless of vaccination status for the upcoming school year, and several school districts have reconsidered optional mask policies as COVID-19 cases continue to increase and hundreds of students and staff entered quarantine after exposures.
Such reversals have drawn fierce opposition from some parents.
The Kentucky Board of Education is set to discuss and vote on an emergency regulation regarding face coverings in school facilities during a special meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday. And Education Commissioner Jason Glass is set to discuss the proposed emergency regulation earlier Thursday with the Local Superintendents Advisory Council.
"Besides vaccinations (which our students under 12 are not yet eligible for), masking is one of the most effective virus mitigation strategies we can deploy," Glass said in a statement. "With strong and consistent precautions in place, Kentucky’s schools have proven that we can safely open for in-person instruction.
"The governor’s executive order and the Kentucky Board of Education’s pending emergency regulation to require masking both put the health and learning of Kentucky’s children first and I support them unconditionally."
Beshear touted support for mask requirements from health professionals, educators and business leaders during his news conference.
"We looked at the numbers in certain counties here in Kentucky and hundreds of students are now quarantined," Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said during Tuesday's news conference. "That means hundreds of parents are now probably not going to be able to go to work for the next couple of weeks. This cycle cannot continue."
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said every public health department leader across the state backed the governor's latest directive on universal masking in schools.
Nearly every county in Kentucky is back in the state's "red zone" for COVID-19 transmission.
"This is the fastest and the steepest rise of the entire pandemic," Stack said of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Dr. Scottie Day, physician in chief at Kentucky Children's Hospital, said COVID-19 hospitalizations for children have increased "week over week" recently and currently average about 200 per day across the U.S.
Children have typically not experienced the more severe health outcomes after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic. The CDC reported 349 deaths linked to the coronavirus among those 17 and younger as of July 31, and two Kentuckians 19 or younger have died after contracting COVID-19, data show.
"Kids are not immortal, and it should be rare that a child would need to go to the hospital, so the fact that we've have a few hundred died is too many, way too many," Day said during Tuesday's news conference.
The Kentucky Education Association also backed Beshear's executive order mandating masks in schools.
"Requiring masks for all students is vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen across the Commonwealth," KEA President Eddie Campbell said in a statement. "That is particularly true for students under age 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccination and are, therefore, among those most at risk for infection."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.