LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 376 new COVID-19 infections Monday, which he said was "in line" with results from previous weeks.
However, the governor said that last week, the state recorded more cases than ever before, and he hoped it had reached a new plateau.
About a third of the new cases were in Jefferson County, and 54 were in people aged 18 and under. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen nearly 40,000 infections.
"Our battle now is to start pushing that positivity rate down," Beshear said.
The rate, a share of cases that are coming back positive, was 5.8% on Monday. Health officials generally say that the rate should be at 5% or lower before virus mitigation measures can be relaxed.
The governor also reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, but none in Jefferson County.
Indiana
Indiana reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of known infections since the pandemic began to 81,006.
Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 8.1 percent, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and its total positivity rate is 8.9 percent. Statewide, more than 1.1 million tests have been administered.
ISDH said six more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,926.
Clark County now has 1,421 positive cases, and Floyd County has 902.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.