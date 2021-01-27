LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you live in Kentucky, don't try going to Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, unless you work there.
It's not allowed.
The Clark County Health Department said you must be a resident of Indiana — or work in the state — to get the shot there.
Officials said they'll be checking for photo IDs, proof of age and verification of current employment before anyone can get vaccinated.
The department also said it currently has some appointments available for people 70 and older.
To learn how to register,
