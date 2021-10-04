LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center received a $200,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that will go toward a new permanent exhibit.
In a news release Monday, the science center said the money -- part of the American Rescue Plan's distribution to organizations working in the humanities that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic -- will support a new health and humanity experience on its third floor called Uniquely Human.
"The Kentucky Science Center is such an outstanding part of our community, and this award is a welcomed recognition of the vital role they play in educating individuals of all ages of the magic and wonder of science, and its importance in nearly every aspect of our lives," said Congressman John Yarmuth, the lead sponsor of the American Rescue Plan. "These grants were designed to help our cultural and educational institutions weather the economic fallout from the pandemic, ensuring that we do not lose the places that make our city and nation so rich with opportunities to learn. I'm thrilled to help announce this award, and to know that it will be used for such an important experiential exhibit that is sure to bring in scores of new visitors makes it even more rewarding. I can't wait to see all that Uniquely Human has to offer."
The science center hired an Ohio-based design firm to develop Uniquely Human, which is scheduled to open to the public in late 2022. It will "provide a keen focus on the connection between body and mind and the ways experience and attitudes influence behaviors, while encouraging the development of a broader and more inclusive view of humanity."
"We are so honored to have been chosen by the National Endowment for the Humanities for this grant and are excited by the opportunity to move this crucial project forward," Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said. "Humanity is what connects us all, and Uniquely Human challenges and encourages deeper levels of self-awareness, perspective, and empathy. It offers an invitation that we all need in this moment -- to live our healthiest lives by seeing ourselves and one another in a new light."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.