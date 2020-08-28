LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said Kentucky had the highest voter turnout for a primary election in the last 12 years.
Testifying before Congress on Friday about the state's primary election, Adams also called out Hollywood and members of Congress for spreading lies on social media about Kentucky suppressing votes with its election plan.
He said that riled people up from other states, jamming Kentucky phone lines with calls and death threats. The plan included absentee voting, early in-person voting and voting in-person on election day.
Adams said Kentucky knows what's best for Kentucky.
"Although I'm grateful for the CARES Act funding Congress gave us to reduce our costs, I would rather you give us no funding at all if more funding means you're going to tell us how to run our elections," he said.
He also said the ballot request portal is linked to the driver's license database to verify voter identity.
