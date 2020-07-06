LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lineup for the free concert series is being announced for the Kentucky State Fair, but like everything else this year, there will be changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair's Texas Roadhouse Concert Series will cover all 11 days of the fair with 24 bands covering a range of music including country, rock, pop and Christian. But plans call for a much larger area with fewer people inside to allow for social distancing.
- Increasing the footprint of the concert area from 1.9 to 5.19 acres.
- Reduce the capacity to 42% of the 2019 capacity.
- Several projector screens will be added to allow for an extended seating area.
- Spacing of concert seating will go from 32-inch rows to 6-foot rows and 10-foot cross aisles.
- Concert area will be set up to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The COVID-19 plan will be updated and available for the public on the Kentucky State Fair website.
All the concerts are free with paid gate admission to the Kentucky State Fair from Aug. 20-30. Fair tickets went on sale July 6. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Concerts at at 8 p.m. in Lot L.
On Aug. 23, gates open at 2:30 p.m and the Oak Ridge Boys concert begins at 4 p.m.
The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup is:
Thursday, Aug. 20: Country singer Josh Turner with special guest Mo Pitney
Friday, Aug. 21: R & B artist Ginuwine with special guest Color Me Badd
Saturday, Aug. 22: Country singer Riley Green with special guest TBA
Sunday, Aug. 23: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Lorrie Morgan
Monday, Aug. 24: Christian singer Zach Williams with special guest Cain
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Nu-metal band P.O.D. with special guest Through Fire
Wednesday, Aug. 26: A Cappella group Home Free with special guest Jameson Rodgers
Thursday, Aug. 27: Southern Metal Jackyl with special guest Kentucky Headhunters
Friday, Aug. 28: Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Walker Hayes with special guest J.D. Shelburne
Saturday, Aug. 29: 60s pop band The Buckinghams and The Grass Roots with special guests The Monarchs
Sunday, Aug. 30: Christian musician Cory Asbury with special guest We the Kingdom
Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are on sale through Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky. Advance admission is $7, advance parking is $5, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.
The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.
