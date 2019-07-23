LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is almost upon us, and organizers have released a new app to keep area residents up to date on all the scheduled events.

According to a news release, the 2019 Kentucky State Fair mobile app is now available for free on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.

Features of the app include:

  • A list of the entertainers who will appear on stage
  • A list of animals guests can view in the stalls
  • Popular trends at the Fair
  • Customized schedules of music and entertainment
  • Weather forecasts
  • Parking information
  • Maps
  • Online ordering for advance tickets and parking available through 10 p.m. Aug. 14

The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

