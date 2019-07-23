LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is almost upon us, and organizers have released a new app to keep area residents up to date on all the scheduled events.
According to a news release, the 2019 Kentucky State Fair mobile app is now available for free on Google Play and in the Apple App Store.
Features of the app include:
- A list of the entertainers who will appear on stage
- A list of animals guests can view in the stalls
- Popular trends at the Fair
- Customized schedules of music and entertainment
- Weather forecasts
- Parking information
- Maps
- Online ordering for advance tickets and parking available through 10 p.m. Aug. 14
The 2019 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 15-25 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
