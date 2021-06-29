LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is back this year, and organizers have a deal for people who buy their tickets early.
The board announced on Tuesday that early bird tickets to the fair are $8 per person, and that price now includes parking.
Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets beginning July 2 at 10 a.m. through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Early bird tickets can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
Advance all-day Thrill Ville ride wristbands are $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster with your admission ticket, in-person at participating Kroger locations or through Kissel Entertainment.
Fair organizers are hoping to attract a huge crowd to the Kentucky Expo Center, but Kentucky Venues president David Beck admits there is concern about the coronavirus Delta variant -- especially since less than half of Kentuckians have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're monitoring the numbers, and we're prepared. We're planning a full fair. At the same time, we're monitoring that, so if things were to change, we're in a position to ramp it down. We can make modifications and changes, if we see things change," Beck said.
He added, "So far, we're moving in the right direction. If that would change, the safety and security and the health of our guests, our clients, our sponsors, our colleagues is our number one priority. We'll adjust accordingly, if things would change."
Special promotions also return to the fair this year. Military Sunday will be Aug. 22. The day will honor veterans, military members and their families with free admission and optional discounted midway wristbands. Military I.D must be presented at the entrance and will include up to four people. Parking is not included. There will be a military recognition ceremony before the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.
Senior Day is Tuesday, Aug. 24. Free admission for fairgoers ages 55 and up. Parking is not included.
The first ever Sensory Friendly Morning at the Kentucky State Fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The fair is partnering with local organizations to distribute free admission and midway tickets to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will operate with minimal lights and music during that time.
The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.
