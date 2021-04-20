LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A trip to a thrift store for a western Kentucky woman ended with a quest to reunite a family with photos tucked in a cookbook.
Robyn Filley was at a thrift store in Bowling Green, when she found the pictures of small children and even some snapshots of the family around a Christmas tree. She launched a mission on Facebook to find the family.
"I was like, 'I want to post them online and try to find the family, because pictures are just everything to people.' And the little girl looked so loved, so I was like, 'I have to find the family,'" she said.
Filley said it only took a day before getting a message from the little girl in the photos. Haley London sent a message saying the cookbook must have been her grandma's because her handwriting was on the back of the photos.
"I immediately called my nana and I was like, 'did you donate a cookbook?' And she was like, 'yeah I did why?' And I was like, 'I'm pretty sure you left some of our pictures in there and someone found them.' She just started laughing, she was like, 'there's no way.' And I was like, 'no it really did happen,'" London said.
The two met and the keepsake pictures were returned. London said she's so appreciative of the kind gesture.
"I just thought that was so thoughtful and generous to take the time to put a picture on Facebook and see what's gonna happen," she said.
