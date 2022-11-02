LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking legal action against two companies accused of making illegal robocalls.
According to a news release Wednesday, Cameron joined with 50 attorneys general on the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which is suing two companies: One Eye, LLC and and Michael Lansky, LLC, doing business as Avid Telecom. Investigators said both companies, which have been accused of making the illegal calls, are refusing to comply with the demands of the investigation.
"Fraudulent robocalls are a nuisance to Kentuckians and often lead to significant financial losses," Cameron said in a statement. "Three months ago, we joined the National Anti-Robocall Task Force to crack down on these calls. This petition is the Task Force's latest effort to hold accountable those whom we believe have allowed foreign robocalls into the country."
According to the news release, the task force issued demands to 20 businesses related to possible telemarketing and telephone violations in August. One Eye and Avid Telecom failed to comply with those demands, according to investigators.
Specifically, Avid Telecom is accused of accepting and routing illegal robocalls related to an Amazon scam, a Social Security scam, and an unwanted auto warranty robocall. Lansky, the CEO of Avid Telecom, is accused of helping another telecom provider hide its illegal robocall traffic.
One Eye, according to the news release, was created after the a CEO of another telecommunications company was issued a cease-and-desist letter from the Federal Communications Commission and he responded by shutting his business down and opening One Eye.
The National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is asking a court to force the two companies to comply with investigators' demands.
