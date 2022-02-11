LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone looking to make a difference in a child's life can do so with Kentucky's Citizen Foster Care Review Board.
The board is looking to add 200 more volunteers to it's existing 700.
Volunteers review files of children in foster care. Then, they help make recommendations of services on behalf of the kids.
While COVID-19 has made an impact on volunteer-based organizations operations, the board says that hasn't been the case.
They just want to make sure they move the process quickly for kids. While it can be a hefty workload, volunteers say it's about the outcome and not the income.
"It feels like an awesome responsibility. All of our volunteers are, they're passionate about what's best for the children of Kentucky," Cletus Poat, Citizen Foster Care Review Board Kentucky State Chair, said.
The board says volunteers spend about one day a month reviewing files.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.