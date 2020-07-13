LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's newest state senator, Dr. Karen Berg, was sworn in Monday.
Berg won the special election in June after Republican Ernie Harris retired earlier this year after 25 years in office. Berg flipped the seat to Democrat.
“As a physician, I am excited to bring my experience and insight to the Kentucky General Assembly, and hopefully we can work on ways to bring quality, affordable health care to Kentuckians," Berg said.
Berg is the only Jewish member of the state senate and the first female physician.
She represents Oldham County and a portion of Jefferson County.
