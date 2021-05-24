FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for solutions continues more than one year after Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor while carrying out a no-knock search warrant.
A panel appointed by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tasked with reviewing and potentially reforming the search warrant process met for the first time Monday afternoon.
"It is very clear to all of you all who are in this room just how you important this responsibility is," Cameron said as he convened the Search Warrant Task Force.
The 18-member panel is to do a deep dive into how search warrants are obtained, reviewed and served.
"We're not here to cast aspersions on anyone," Cameron said. "But I do think it's important, periodically, for the AG's office to lead a constructive conversation if there needs to be any changes."
The task force is made up of police, judges, attorneys, lawmakers, educators and private citizens. But one member did express concern.
"If we're going to look at the search warrant process in Kentucky or in America, you've got to consider that there are people on both sides of the door," Public Advocate Damon Preston said.
Preston is concerned that the panel leans too heavily toward prosecution and law enforcement.
"I think voices need to be heard of people whose homes are subject to being searched, or they're neighbors were searched, and they were awakened in the middle of the night," he said.
Former Metro Councilmember Denise Bentley acknowledged some may not trust the task force to make real change.
"I think there's always an issue of trust, but I think the attorney general was real clear about transparency, and I think that's all anyone in the commonwealth wants," Bentley said.
The meetings are open to the public, and Cameron said there will plenty of opportunity for public input as the task force holds meetings across the state.
"And I'm hopeful that there will be recommendations that come out of this that help the process going forward," he said.
The task force will be holding seven meetings over the next seven months:
- June 21 - Richmond
- July 22 - Louisville
- August 11 - Frankfort,
- Sept. 14 - Bowling Green
- Oct. 11 – Somerset
- Nov. 15 – Frankfort
- Dec. 9 – Frankfort
All meetings will be held at 1 p.m. local time.
Cameron said the last two meetings will be primarily devoted to presenting and voting on recommendations.
Cameron said the aim is for the panel to wrap up its work before the 2022 session of the General Assembly begins in January.
For more information on the task force and the meeting schedule, click here.
