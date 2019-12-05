LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re thinking that, after exchanging presents and filling up on bread pudding, nothing could be better than the smell of fried chicken throughout your house on Christmas Day, KFC has got the product for you.
The Louisville-based company is once again partnering with Enviro-Log and Walmart to bring back its chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. Sales started Thursday. You might have to hurry; the product sold out in just a few hours in 2018. You can get the log for about $18.99 on Walmart's website.
The long could pair well with the gravy-scented candle KFC debuted in January, but you may not want to combine it with that rib-scented candle from Chili’s or those leftover Turducken-flavored Pringles.
