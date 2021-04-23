LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's indoor football team is set to debut in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Louisville Xtreme kicks off its season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday against the Massachusetts Pirates. It's both teams' first game in the Indoor Football League (IFL).
Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.
Single game tickets start at $15.
The game will be aired on MY58 at 7 p.m.
