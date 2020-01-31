LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) has banned Fortnite from varsity esports competitions around the commonwealth.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett informed member schools of the association's decision in a letter sent out Sunday, Jan. 26. According to the letter, PlayVS, which helps coordinate esports leagues across the country, recently began offering Fortnite in varsity esports competitions. Neither the KHSAA nor the National Federation of State High School Associations "had any knowledge of this addition" and are "strongly against it," Tackett said.
The KHSAA commissioner also said the announcement was "particularly troubling" because it came on the two-year anniversary of a student opening fire at Marshall County High School, killing two classmates and injuring 14 others.
"I want to personally assure you that we, along with the NFHS Network are proactively taking steps to have this decision reversed," Tackett wrote in the letter. "There is no place for shooter games in our schools."
