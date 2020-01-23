BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marshall County High School in southern Kentucky is marking two years since a mass shooting.
Two students, Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, were killed and 14 other students were injured on January 23, 2018. Fellow student Gabriel Parker was charged with murder and assault.
The shooting led to a new law in Kentucky allowing school officers to carry weapons, and a bill in Frankfort would require school resource officers to carry guns.
Parker confessed to police less than an hour after the shooting. A judge has denied a request to throw out his confession.
According to court documents, police said Parker was asked if there were "any others" involved in the shootings. He reportedly replied, "No. It was me. I did it."
Parker's attorneys argued police didn't properly administer his Miranda rights and didn't properly contact Parker's mother. A judge ruled Parker's confession was voluntary, however, and wasn't coerced, meaning his Miranda rights were not violated.
Parker is charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
