LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck crashed in Elizabethtown.
Police say the crash happened in front of a Harbor Freight store on U.S. 31 West, also known as Dixie Avenue, near Nalls Road in Elizabethtown around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
It's unclear exactly how the crash happened, but Detective Chris Denham, a spokesperson with the Elizabethtown Police Department, said a man and a woman on the motorcycle were killed in the crash. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 31 West remain closed while police continue investigating the scene of the crash. Officials expect those lanes to stay closed for at least another hour.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
