LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a special day for a 6-year-old gorilla at the Louisville Zoo.

Kindi's keepers at the zoo celebrated her birthday by giving her lots of yummy vegetables and flowers. She even got a "cake" shaped like the number six, which was filled with her favorite treats. 

Kindi mostly carried the cake upside down, so it looks like she's already looking forward to celebrating again in three more years.

Her mom died of complications during her birth at the zoo. She was later placed with a surrogate gorilla and people all over the world have watched her grow up ever since.

