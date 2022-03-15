LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday was a special day for a 6-year-old gorilla at the Louisville Zoo.
Kindi's keepers at the zoo celebrated her birthday by giving her lots of yummy vegetables and flowers. She even got a "cake" shaped like the number six, which was filled with her favorite treats.
Kindi mostly carried the cake upside down, so it looks like she's already looking forward to celebrating again in three more years.
Kindi had a blast celebrating her 6th birthday! 🦍🎊Her keepers decorated her habitat with vegetables and flowers, enrichment items, and a 6-shaped "cake" filled with Kindi's favorite treats!#Kindi #GoingAPE #GorillaBirthday #WeAreLouZoo📽️ Kyle Shepherd & Ben Arnson pic.twitter.com/VYlnkJVze8— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) March 14, 2022
Her mom died of complications during her birth at the zoo. She was later placed with a surrogate gorilla and people all over the world have watched her grow up ever since.
