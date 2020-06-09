LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island is scheduled to open for the 2020 season in July with new health and safety protocol in place.
The amusement park will open to season pass-holders starting July 2 through July 11. The park will be open to daily ticket-holders starting Sunday, July 12. Park officials also say the park will have 'stringent' health, safety and hygiene protocols in place upon opening.
"The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority," said Kings Island General Manager, Mike Koontz. "The park's new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials."
Guests will now be required to schedule a reservation online prior to visiting the park, as a form of capacity management. Guests will also be required to undergo a health screening 24 hours before arriving. Temperatures will be checked at the gate using a touchless thermometer and everyone is required to wear a mask, including employees. The park will have social distancing markers throughout queue and surrounding areas. Additional deep cleaning and sanitization will be done in common areas such as bathrooms and food areas. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the park as well.
Kings Island will be contacting season pass-holders via email about making reservations. They will be the only ones allowed to make reservations during the first week of opening. Daily ticket reservations will open after that week. Guests can also make reservations through the Kings Island mobile app.
An opening date for Soak City water park is still being determined. The park is also looking to hire new employees for the 2020 season via a virtual hiring process. Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.
