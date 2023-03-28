KINGS ISLAND - ORION GIGA COASTER - COURTESY KINGS ISLAND .jpg

Image courtesy Kings Island. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island is getting ready to welcome visitors back for the season.

Workers are already starting to bring the amusement park back to life, cleaning the fountains, stocking shelves in the stores and testing out rides.

Kings Island is set to reopen to guests April 15.

To purchase a season pass or single-day tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags