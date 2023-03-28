LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kings Island is getting ready to welcome visitors back for the season.
Workers are already starting to bring the amusement park back to life, cleaning the fountains, stocking shelves in the stores and testing out rides.
Crews are working hard to put the final touches on the park before our 2023 season kicks off April 15. Visit our website to view our operating calendar and purchase your season pass today! https://t.co/jboiJm342L #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/iEKxTkWQYn— Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) March 28, 2023
Kings Island is set to reopen to guests April 15.
To purchase a season pass or single-day tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.