LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday, Jan. 26, marks 100 days until Kentucky Derby 149, and volunteers from Kosair Charities have spent the last year preparing for the Hats on for Healing auction.
"Today we have our committee for Hats on for Healing," Marki Hartlage, events and branding senior director for Kosair Charities, said. "They are here fluffing hats, perfecting the hats. It's going to be a silent auction of over 300 hats and fascinators -- and it's all to benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Fund at Kosair Charities."
More than 300 hats and fascinators were being prepared at Kosair Charities at 982 Eastern Parkway Thursday morning for auction later on March 23 at The Olmsted.
"We came up with this great idea to get hats," said Robin Gillespie, a volunteer. "We've got every color, every size, fascinators. A group of us and our volunteers -- we went all of the hotels at 6 a.m., the day after Derby, and we collected beautiful hats from a lot of people who were leaving and didn't want to carry their hats on their airplanes."
Some of the hats were gently used, but most of them were brand new. The Hat Doctor, a Louisville retailer that specializes in designing and collecting hats, also donated to the auction.
"A lot of designers -- local designers -- have given us their beautiful hats," Gillespie said.
Spring is on the way -- and that means fillies and fashion.
"The Derby is right around the corner," said Hartlage. "One-hundred days is hardly nothing."
And for many, choosing a hat is the first step.
"I feel like people pick out their hat before they pick out their outfit," Hartlage said. "So I think a lot of people will come to this event and they're gonna find a hat or a fascinator that they love, and then they'll take that and then they'll pick out the rest of their outfit. As far as I'm concerned, the hat makes it during Derby."
But it's not all about fashion.
"It's just a great way to be able to get a hat and a fascinator at a great price and while supporting a good cause," Hartlage said. "We just really want to make sure that the community is aware of how big a problem child abuse and neglect is in Kentucky."
"It's really bad. We have lot of child abuse and neglect," Gillespie said. "We love hats and we love fashion and we love kids. So that's really what we want to do. Our main focus is helping the children."
