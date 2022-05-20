Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduates can get a free box of a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is giving each graduating senior a free "senior day dozen" as a reward for their educational success.

Graduating students get eight original glazed and four specialty doughnuts.

The promotion occurs May 25.

To participate in the promotion, graduates have to show up wearing something that identifies them as the Class of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags