LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Graduates can get a free box of a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.
The doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is giving each graduating senior a free "senior day dozen" as a reward for their educational success.
It's almost here! We can't wait to celebrate grads with our 2022 Grad Dozen available starting Monday, 5/23!🎓🎉2022 Grad Dozen Available for purchase 5/23-5/24 & 5/26-5/29 only at participating US shops while supplies last. More details at https://t.co/B3CgTYTjZO pic.twitter.com/4MaBlr64Rz— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 19, 2022
Graduating students get eight original glazed and four specialty doughnuts.
The promotion occurs May 25.
To participate in the promotion, graduates have to show up wearing something that identifies them as the Class of 2022.
