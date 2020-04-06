LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger will limit the number of customers in its stores beginning Tuesday.
The company said that it will use a technology that uses infrared and “predictive analytics” to limit store capacity to one person per 120 square feet.
"Kroger's introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business," Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations, said in a news release.
The Cincinnati-based grocery chain’s actions are similar to those adopted recently by other businesses, including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, as they try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to provide services that government officials have deemed essential.
Kroger previously had provided protective face masks and gloves for employees and asked workers to take their temperature at home before coming to work. The company said it began temperature checks of employees in distribution centers “several weeks ago” and is beginning to expand those checks to store employees. Kroger said it also is piloting one-way aisles in select markets.
