LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old from Crestwood died in a crash on Interstate 71 in Henry County on Friday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-71 near the 37 mile marker around 11:21 p.m. Police said a 2013 Hyundai sedan driven by Alan Hernandez was traveling southbound when the car went into the median for an unknown reason.
Police said the vehicle driven by Hernandez then went into the northbound lanes of the highway. A semitruck crashed into the car.
Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
